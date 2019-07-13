IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s plea against Al-Azizia conviction on Sep 18

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hear former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea against his conviction in Al-Azizia corruption reference on September 18, ARY News reported on Saturday.

On the same date, the IHC will take up an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sharif’s acquittal in the Flagship Investments corruption reference.

Verdicts in both corruption references were announced by an accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

On December 24, 2018, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia reference case by an accountability court.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had announced the verdict in the two references namely Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment and sentenced the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine.

The former premier was arrested by a NAB team soon after the verdict was announced.

The former PM was about to be moved to Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison but was transferred to Lahore after his counsel requested the court to move him to the city on medical grounds.

