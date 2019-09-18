IHC adjourns Nawaz Sharif’s plea in Al Azizia reference conviction till Oct 7

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of an appeal filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference case till October 7.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani took up the appeal filed by the PML-N supremo against the accountability court ruling.

At the outset of the hearing, Sharif’s defence counsel Khawaja Haris asked the court to provide an actual copy of the statement of judge Arshad Malik on oath. To, this court-ordered to provide a certified copy of the statement to Mr. Haris.

Replying to Justice Aamir Farooq about when he will start his arguments in the case, Sharif’s counsel said he will start his arguments after completion of the paper book.

Later the hearing of the case was adjourned till October 7 on the request of former PM’s counsel.

The former prime minister was convicted in the Al-Azizia reference by the accountability court for seven years.

Earlier, the high court had turned down a plea seeking the release of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

