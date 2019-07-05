IHC orders measures to protect Marghazar Zoo animals from harm

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench has ordered the federal authorities to take proper measures to protect animals kept at the Marghazar Zoo from harm.

The bench issued a written order on a petition seeking directions for the management of the zoo and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to hand over the injured Himalayan Brown Bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Board for treatment.

A counsel for the zoo administration contended before the bench that it was neither equipped nor have sufficient funds and facilities to take proper care of animals which have been kept at the zoo.

The bench observed: “The proceedings in the instant petition have made it obvious that the current management of the Marghazar Zoo is not able to take proper care of the animals. The Himalayan Bear was injured but facilities are not available for its treatment.”

It said some of the animals such as Marsh Crocodile and Mangolian Eagle required specilised care which is not available at the Marghazar Zoo.

“In the circumstances, urgent steps are required to be taken in order to save the detained animals from further harm and distress.”

The bench directed the Ministry of Climate Change to appoint an authorised officer to take over the management of the Marghazar Zoo till the next hearing.

“The official nominated by the Secretary Climate Change shall be assisted by the Board and the expert who has been appointed as amicus curiae [by this court].”

It directed that proper measures shall also be taken to ensure that the animals are protected from harm.

