Petition against decision to send Indian pilot home rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected a petition challenging the government’s decision to send a captured Indian pilot back home, ARY News reported.

Justice Athar Minallah of the high court dismissed the constitutional petition after hearing initial arguments.

“Parliament’s decision can’t be challenged in the high court,” he observed.

The petitioner pleaded with the high court to restrain the government from releasing Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and direct it to try and punish the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer under the Army Act.

Pakistan is set to release today the captured Indian pilot as a gesture of peace in order to de-escalate the soaring tensions with New Delhi.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a joint session of parliament, summoned to send a strong message to India that the nation is united in the face of Indian belligerent acts.

Abhinandan would be handed over at Wagah border crossing to officials of the Indian High Commission, sources said.

On Feb 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets arrested one pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India.

