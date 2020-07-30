IHC dismisses plea seeking removal of President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to remove President Arif Alvi from his post, ARY NEWS reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a written verdict into the matter and rejected the plea along with imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner for wasting precious time of the court.

“We will discourage unnecessary pleas before the court and dispose-off such cases,” read the two-page written order in a petition seeking removal of President Arif Alvi.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) released a written order that stated there was no restriction of appointing persons having dual nationality as special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs).

The ruling was issued by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a plea filed against the appointment of SAPMs and sought their disqualification for having dual nationality.

The order read, ‘It is pursuant to the said powers that the Federal Government has made the Rules of 1973 and has described the “Organizations of Divisions” in rule 4 ibid. Sub-rule 6 of rule 4 enables the Prime Minister to appoint Special Assistant or Special Assistants and to determine their status and functions.’

It also read the premier is answerable to the nationals and the parliament and he is authorized to appoint officials and other persons for assistance. There is no restriction regarding the number of special assistants by the prime minister.

In its ruling, the high court stated that the importance and contributions made by the dual nationals cannot be denied nor their patriotism can be doubted.

‘A Pakistani citizen holding dual nationality is this not ineligible or barred from being appointed by the Prime Minister as a Special Assistant under rule 4(6) of the Rules of 1973.’

Later, the court dismissed the petition as it was devoid of merits.

