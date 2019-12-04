IHC rejects bail plea of policeman in child abuse case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the bail petition of a policeman in the child abuse case and ordered completion of his trial within three months, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court conducted the hearing of a bail petition of the policeman involved in sexually assaulting a child. The IHC judge remarked that it is a serious crime for a society where a child is being raped. Police officials are appointed to provide security to citizens but not to abuse them, the judge said.

The bail petition of the police official, Shehzad Khaleeq, has been thrown out by the high court and ordered the subordinate court to complete his trial within three months.

On November 21, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah, while hearing a petition pertaining to a child abuse case, had issued orders specifying the rank of police officers who will tackle the matters moving onwards.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued directives that child abuse cases would now only be handled by police officers on the additional senior police (ASP) rank or above, lower-ranking officers have been declared unfit to undertake investigations.

Along with this the court also ordered the Inspector General (IG) Punjab and Commissioner Punjab to formulate an extensive plan to deal with the menace.

Other directives involved a proper medical checkup of those accused in the cases by a competent medical board and when a bail plea for such individuals is submitted in the court then a record of his/her past criminal activities should also be attached alongside it.

The court will then determine if bail is deliberated for those caught in the act then do their history show a relapsing nature or will the individual stay away from the heinous deed.

The remarks were issued in the ongoing Bara Kahu child abuse case currently being heard in Islamabad High Court.

