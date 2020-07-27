IHC rejects petition seeking to reopen schools from August 15

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has wrapped up a case related to reopening private educational institutions in the country from August 15, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition that sought to reopen of private schools from August 15.

During the hearing, CJ IHC Athar Minallah gave remarks that the government has the responsibility to devise policies and the court will not intervene in it.

The lawyer argued that all educational institutions have been closed due to coronavirus pandemic which caused difficulties to the schools’ owners, on the other hand, the government was not paying attention to the issues being faced by the administrations of the educational institutions.

Read: Private schools, colleges demand lifting closure orders from mid-August

The judge remarked that the elected government is answerable to the nation and it will take a decision in accordance with the situation. The CJ IHC questioned the lawyer to name the association representing the private schools.

The counsel replied that an application had been submitted to Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), however, no decision was taken by the relevant authorities. The lawyer added that the private schools’ association had announced to reopen the educational institutions from August 15.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the petitioner should move to the concerned authority as an association instead of seeking action as an individual.

Later, the high court wrapped up the petition after ordering the petitioner to contact the relevant forum.

