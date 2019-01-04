IHC registrar raises objections on appeals of NAB, Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar has raised objections on an appeal filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and two appeals of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the accountability court verdicts in the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.

The registrar raised five objections on one appeal of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader while two objections on the two appeals of the anti-graft watchdog.

Counsels for both the appellants will appear before the registrar today to address these objections.

On Dec 24, the accountability court sentenced the PML-N supremo to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of $25 million and Rs1.5 billion in the Al-Azizia reference but acquitted him in the Flagship Investment reference for want of evidence.

In the appeals to the IHC, the anti-graft watchdog requested to enhance the sentence awarded to Sharif in the Al-Azizia case and overturn his acquittal in the Flagship reference.

Whereas, Mr Sharif in his appeal pleaded with the court to set aside his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference. He had also moved a separate petition seeking his release on bail until the court decides the appeal.

A two-judge bench of the court will hear and decide the appeals. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will fix the case before a bench for hearing once the objections raised on the appeals are addressed.

