IHC seeks reply on plea seeking removal of Asad Durrani’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sough reply from the Interior ministry over plea of former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani to strike down his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition. The Interior ministry was served notice to submit its reply over Asad Durrani’s petition till March 16, 2020.

Last year, in the month of May, the Interior ministry had placed Asad Durrani’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Pakistan army on Monday ordered a probe against former ISI chief Lt. Gen. (retd) Asad Durrani over his disclosures in a book co-authored by an erstwhile Research & Intelligence Wing (RAW) chief, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read more: Former ISI chief Asad Durrani’s name placed on ECL

Durrani, who served as the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief from August 1990 till March 1992, co-authored the book titled ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’ with former Indian spy chief AS Dulat.

The book was released jointly by India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice president Hamid Ansari, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and a few others in the event organised in New Delhi on May 24.

Comments

comments