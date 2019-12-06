IHC reserves verdict on plea for disqualification of three PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved a verdict on a petition seeking disqualification of three women lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), AYR News reported.

The Islamabad high court (IHC) bench, headed by Justice Amir Farooq, reserved the verdict upon completion of arguments by lawyers representing the petitioners as well the respondents.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq questioned the Election Commission’s lawyer if any petition seeking disqualification of a legislator elected on a reserved seat has ever been filed before an election tribunal, to which he replied in the negative.

PML-N leaders Tahira Bukhari and Shaista Pervez had moved the petition seeking disqualification of PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, Malaika Bukhari and Tashfeen Safdar under Article 26 and 63 of the country’s Constitution.

Earlier, the petitioners through their lawyer had requested the Islamabad high court (IHC) to suspend the membership of the three MNAs until the petitions are decided by it.

They stated that Bukhari should be declared ineligible to be member of Parliament for possessing dual nationality, whereas Tashfeen Safdar be also disqualified for concealing information about her dual nationality in her nomination papers.

Last year in Oct, the Supreme Court had disqualified two PML-N leaders – former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar Khan – as members of the Senate over dual nationality.

Comments

comments