IHC reserves verdict on plea for disqualification of three MNAs

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Wednesday reserved a verdict on a petition seeking disqualification of three female MNAs belonging to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A bench headed by acting IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI lawmakers, and petitioners.

PML-N leaders Tahira Bukhari and Shaista Pervez had moved the petition seeking disqualification of PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, Malaika Bukhari and Tashfeen Safdar under Article 62 and 63 of the country’s Constitution.

They contended through their lawyers that the PTI MNAs didn’t meet the criterion laid down under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution as they concealed information in their nomination papers.

The petitioners stated that Bukhari should be declared ineligible to be member of Parliament for possessing dual nationality, whereas Tashfeen Safdar be also disqualified for concealing information about her dual nationality in her nomination papers.

They pleaded with the bench to disqualify the respondents as members of the National Assembly.

