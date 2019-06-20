IHC to resume hearing of Nawaz’s bail plea today

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench will resume today hearing of a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking his release on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will take up the case as the PML-N supreme leader’s lawyer Khawaja Haris will pick up his arguments where he left off yesterday.

At the previous hearing, the lawyer had requested the court to allow him to submit a ‘verified’ medical report compiled by a foreign doctor.

NAB DG Irfan Mangi, who appeared before the court in response to its notice, was questioned by the bench about late replies in the case.

He replied that it took extra time sometimes to furnish replies owing to workload. He tendered his apology over late response and assured to file reply swiftly.

The bench, accepting the DG NAB unconditional apology, allowed him to leave the court.

“Your client’s bail was rejected earlier on the same grounds. Have you made a new point to seek bail this time,” Justice Aamir Farooq asked Haris.

To this, the counsel replied that the former prime minister was awarded bail on medical grounds for six weeks and was instructed to approach the IHC for an extension, if need be.

“My client needed medical assistance, his doctor also advised him to get himself treated,” he continued.

