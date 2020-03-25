ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Wednesday hearing a case on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments decision to give a government employee pension and other reitree benifits suspended the government ruling, ARY News reported.

The government employee by the name of Muhammad Riaz was removed from service prior to the approval of pension and retiree benefits, the court has reinstated the removal and halted the process of making it a formal end of tenure.

Making his remarks in the case, Justice Ejazul Ahsan who is presiding over the proceedings said that the employee in question had remained and absent employee for 18 years and has earned no perks or prerequisites whatsoever.

The lawyer representing Muhammad Riaz argued that the semantics did not matter and his client should be given the due allowances after serving 14 years in a government institute.

The consular representing KP government rebutted claiming that a government employee must at least have a tenure of 25 years of government service to earn the right to pension and retiree benefits.

Islamabad High Court approved KP governments stance on the case and dismissed a prior ruling on the case handed out by the provincial tribunal made prior to deal with the issue.

