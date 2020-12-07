IHC sacks judge over brawl with MPA’s husband

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed Additional Sessions Judge Malik Jahangir Awan after finding him guilty of misconduct during a brawl with Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja’s husband in September, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the IHC registrar, Additional Sessions Judge Malik Jahangir Awan had appeared before an inquiry commission investigation a road-rage fight between him and the MPA’s husband at a petrol pump near the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

After completing its investigations, the inquiry commission, in its report, declared the additional sessions judge guilty of misconduct.

In light of the inquiry commission report, the IHC dismissed the judge from service.

Read More: MNA’s husband booked in case, judge suspended over Islamabad row

Earlier on September 14, police had booked the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abida Raja in a case under charges of assault against an additional session judge of Islamabad court Jahangir Awan.

According to police, they had registered a case citing the medical report of the assistant session judge. “We have arrested an accused Bilal,” a spokesman for the Islamabad police had said.

