IHC wraps up case against cutting down salaries of PIA pilots

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has wrapped up the case related to the deduction in salaries of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots and referred the matter to the chairman of National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed against the decision of cutting down salaries of PIA pilots.

The counsel Ahmed Hassan, who was representing pilots, appeared in the hearing and said that the salary cuts had been made under the Essential Services Act, whereas, the workload on pilots has been increased.

CJ IHC remarked that airlines around the world have reduced the salaries of pilots and staff due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic. He questioned why should the court intervene in financial matters of a commercial entity.

Justice Minallah added that the airline administration will later blame the judiciary for being a cause of financial dent. It was an unfortunate fact that the national carrier is bearing a huge financial loss and the verdicts of the Supreme Court (SC) had defined the jurisdiction of the courts.

He said that salaries of government employees had not been increased in view of inflation and what would be the option if the government workers have moved to the court.

The counsel argued that the NIRC chairman has powers regarding the salaries of pilots. To this, CJ IHC remarked that the court would exhibit patience while intervening into commercial matters.

Later, the high court sent the matter related to the deduction in pilots’ salaries to NIRC chairman and wrapped up the case.

