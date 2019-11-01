IHC accepts SAPM Awan’s unconditional apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan’s contempt of court case proceedings adjourned till November 5, ARY News reported on Friday.

SAPM Awan tendered an unconditional apology in the court of law, agreeing to the fact that she had transgressed legal boundaries and was liable of contempt.

The high court accepted the government dignitaries apology and asked her to submit a written reply to a show cause notice with regards to criminal proceedings.

The court also made it mandatory on SAPM Awan to visit the district court and see how criminal proceedings take place and what are the condition under which the judges and lawyers work under to dispense quick and speedy justice.

SAPM Awan upheld the court orders and departed for the local district court immediately.

Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court, Athar Minallah remarked during the hearing that the notion of a possible ‘deal’ is being carelessly spoken of and the idea entertained in front of the media.

The court expressed dismay at the attitude and strongly opposed all such rumors and conspiracy.

Chief Justice also said that the Awan had discussed a matter on the media which had been declared sub-judice hence discussing and speculating upon the matter was strongly forbidden by law.

SAPM Awan tried to speak during the Chief Justice’s remarks but was asked to hold her peace till her turn came.

The chief justice continued that she had tried to politicise the court by claiming that only the rich get relief and justice from the court and the poor suffer extravagantly.

