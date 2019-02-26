IHC summons investigation officer in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned an investigation officer in a case pertaining to arrest orders issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omnni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed, in the fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was conducted by a two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani.

Barrister Rizwan Ahmed appeared on behalf of the NAB and told the court that case of Abdul Ghani Majeed was inadmissible.

Read also: NAB registers Abdul Ghani Majeed’s arrest in illegal land allotment case

To a question about authority for issuance of arrest warrants, the lawyer replied that DG NAB and chairman of the accountability Bureau had the powers to issued arrest orders.

The counsel of Majeed said the warrants issued by NAB for his client were illegal, and based on ill-intention. However, Barrister Rizwan said Majeed had also been issued notice by NAB Islamabad. Justice Aamer Farooq said the case was acutally pertained to Karachi.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 12.

On Feb 6, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday issued arrest warrant for Abdul Ghani Majeed, ARY News reported.

The NAB said that Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed, had illegally bought a plot in Nehr Khyam area of Clifton, Karachi.

A banking court on January 19 had issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on an application filed by Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed seeking post-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case.

The court had directed FIA to submit its response to the bail plea.

The applicants through their counsel had contended before the court that the agency had failed to produce evidence to corroborate charges against them. “FIA has been taking action against us on political basis.” They, therefore, pleaded to the court to grant them bail.

