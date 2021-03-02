IHC suspends 21 lawyers licences in misconduct proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended licences of 21 lawyers in misconduct proceedings against them over their alleged involvement in rowdyism in the high court , ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Registrar of the high court said that some lawyers on February 08 stormed the Chief Justice High Court’s block and the petitioners were kept away from getting justice.

“It is not my personal issue. It is a different matter, I was harassed for an entire day”, Chief Justice of the high court said.

“The problems of the bars and lawyers were ignored. All legal practitioners dis-reputed because of a few lawyers,” according to the chief justice.

In the incident, some lawyers failed to control the furious lawyers, the chief justice said.

“A female lawyer even struck the door with a brick,” the top judge said.

The lawyers involved in the incident will definitely be punished, the chief justice observed.

Earlier, a circular issued by IHC, said that a reference would be filed in the Bar Council for suspension of licences of the suspected lawyers.

A case was filed against the lawyers, while 21 lawyers including four females were nominated in the first information report (FIR).

On Monday February 08, after demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad, angry lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice.

Comments

comments