IHC takes up Sharif’s plea for bail on medical grounds today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear an appeal today (Monday), filed by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his jail term in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar will hear Sharif’s plea on Jan 28.

The plea was filed by Khawaja Haris, the counsel for Nawaz Sharif, in the IHC, citing the deteriorating health of former prime minister.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accountability court and superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail have been made respondents.

The former premier pleaded that the court suspend his sentence and grant him bail on health grounds against surety bonds.

Sharif was unable to undergo proper medical examination due to his imprisonment, reads the petition.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on Dec 24 sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia reference case.

Already disqualified for holding public office, he was however acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case. The former premier was arrested by a NAB team soon after the verdict was announced.

Whereas on Jan 3, NAB moved two appeals in the IHC, challenging the accountability court verdict in the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against Sharif.

The anti-graft watchdog had pleaded to increase the sentence awarded to Sharif in the Al-Azizia case and overturn his acquittal in the Flagship reference.

