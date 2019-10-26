IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s bail petitions in two cases today

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday (today) hearing the bail petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia reference and Avenfield Properties Case, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on Friday.

The former premier will only be able to walk free if he is granted bail in the Al Azizia reference and Avenfield Properties Case, both being heard by the Islamabad High Court.

The high court was requested for an earlier hearing of the bail petition of Sharif owing to his health situation.

The high court decided to fix the hearing of the bail petitions filed by Shehbaz Sharif today. A division bench of the IHC comprises of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the bail petition at 12:15 today.

Detailed report of a 10-member medical board on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health was submitted in LHC on Friday.

Dr. Mehmood Ayaz representing the medical board, appeared before the court and informed that the bone marrow of Sharif indicated no signs of concern but the former premier’s platelets count was unstable, making it difficult to arrive at a conclusive decision over his condition.

A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najafi approved the PML-N supreme leader’s bail plea in the case pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills owing to his precarious health situation.

The former prime minister who was facing corruption investigations fell critically ill a few days prior and is still under intensive care.

The bail will materialise after Sharif submits two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each.

