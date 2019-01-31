IHC to hear PTI’s petition seeking Zardari’s disqualification today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the petition today (Thursday) filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders seeking disqualification of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, Asif Ali Zardari.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition filed by PTI leaders Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman. The application pleaded the court to disqualify Zardari from holding membership of the National Assembly for not being Sadiq and Amin under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

It further says that Zardari was elected MNA from NA-213 seat during the July 25 general election and is not qualified to be a member of the National Assembly.

During the previous hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minhallah removed objections on the petition raised by the registrar. He observed the petitioner should have approached the election commission instead. “Why do you bring political cases to the courts. A number of other cases are already pending here.”

In its remarks, the IHC also remarked that it would hear the petitions judicially. The court ordered the registrar office to fix both the pleas for hearing.

Earlier, the Supreme Court’s Registrar Office had returned the petition after raising a few objections.

The PTI members had moved the petition in the ECP accusing Zardari of concealing his assets. He had alleged that the PPP leader owned an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street in New York but failed to disclose it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

