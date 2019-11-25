Musharraf treason case: IHC to take up govt’s plea tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has constituted a three-member bench to take up the plea of Interior Ministry seeking suspension of the verdict announcement in the high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah and comprising of Justice Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will take up the plea of Interior Ministry tomorrow (Tuesday).

The special court had reserved its verdict in the case against Musharraf, fixed to be announced on November 28.

The interior ministry in its plea in the high court had requested for suspending the special court proceedings till the appointment of the new prosecution team.

The ministry also pleaded for suspension of the order of the special court about reserving the verdict in the high treason case until the former president given an opportunity to plead his stance.

Earlier, a petition of Pervez Musharraf was heard by a bench of the Lahore High Court comprising of Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi today also seeking suspension of the special court’s decision of reserving the verdict in the high treason case.

The bench directed the counsel of the former president to present more arguments on the maintainability of the petition on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Pervez Musharraf in his petition said that the special court has reserved the judgment of the case on November 19 without hearing his stance.

The former president has made the federal government, Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Registrar Special Court parties in his petition.

“I am ailing and staying in foreign country for medical treatment,” he said.

The former president pleaded to the court for revision of the case as per the judgments of the Supreme Court.

Comments

comments