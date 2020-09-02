IHC to take up Kulbhushan Jadhav case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up tomorrow (Thursday) a case related to appointment of defence counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A larger bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq, and Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case. The IHC has received no reply from the Indian Embassy in Islamabad as yet, nor has anyone submitted power of attorney on its behalf.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and leading lawyers appointed amici curiae in the case have also filed no response.

The IHC in its Aug 7 verdict had said: “We appoint Mr Abid Hassan Manto, Mr Hamid Khan, Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court and former presidents of the Sup­reme Court Bar Association, and Mr Makhdoom Ali Khan, Senior Advocate Sup­reme Court and former Att­orney General of Pakistan, as amici curiae for our legal assistance in general and, in particular, to ensure that the judgement of the Inter­national Court is effectively implemented.”

On July 22, the federal government filed a petition in the IHC seeking appointment of defence counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

