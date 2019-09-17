IHC to take up Nawaz’s bail petition today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case on Wednesday (today).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will hear the appeals filed by the PML-N supremo and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accountability court ruling.

This will be the first hearing on the appeals since leaked videos of Lahore district and sessions court judge Arshad Malik, who was recently made an officer on special duty (OSD) after being removed as accountability judge, emerged.

Lawyers for the former premier have filed a miscellaneous application for his bail, which will also be heard.

A copy of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s statement on oath has also been annexed with the petition.

The former prime minister was convicted in the Al-Azizia reference by the accountability court for seven years.

Earlier, the high court had turned down a plea seeking release of of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

