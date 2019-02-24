ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its verdict on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on Monday, ARY news reported.

Special security arrangements have been taken for forthcoming pronouncement as additional contingents of police would be deployed in and around the high court tomorrow.

Entrance of unauthorised and unrelated persons would be prohibited following security concerns while only those persons will be allowed to enter court premises whom cases were fixed for hearings on February 25.

The former premier is currently admitted in Jinnah Hospital – Lahore after being transferred from Kot Lakhpat jail on February 15 owing to his illness. The decision to shift Sharif to hospital, had been taken on the recommendation of the medical board.

Sharif had first filed an appeal with the IHC challenging his conviction in the case. Later he submitted a petition in the court seeking bail as an interim relief. The former PM’s lawyer sought bail of his client with a request to the court to separately hear the bail plea. However, the court in its fresh order ruled that the petition will be heard along with the first appeal Mr. Sharif had filed.

Earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad pronounced seven-year jail term and fine to the former premier Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference on December 24.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the verdict in the two references namely Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment and sentenced the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine.

