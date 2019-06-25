IHC issues written order to produce Asif Ali Zardari in next hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday released written order to produce the former president Asif Ali Zardari in the next hearing, ARY News reported.

The three-page order, which was obtained by the ARY News, was signed by Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The high court ordered the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appear before the court along with complete records in the next hearing.

“Asif Ali Zardari was not arrested in connection with Park Lane case,” the order stated.

NAB prosecutor argued that four First Investigation Reports were issued against the former present while his bail was suspended over one of the four FIRs.

He added that Zardari was released on bail against the three remaining FIRs. The court directed to hold a hearing tomorrow and asked concerned authorities to produce Zardari.

The order also stated that further delay by Zardari and NAB will not be tolerated by the court.

IHC Registrar Branch released production order of Zardari following the written order.

The production order stated that Zardari should be presented on June 26. Later, the high court handed over the production order to NAB officials.

