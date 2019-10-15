IIB, Pak-Qatar Insurance to invest in housing, hospitality sectors in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: International Islamic Bank (IIB) and Chairman of Pak-Qatar Takaful Insurance have expressed the desire to invest in real estate, housing and hospitality sectors of Pakistan.

This was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief executive IIB and Chairman Pak-Qatar Takaful Insurance Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Thani Al Thani in Islamabad on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah apprised the prime minister that he intended to invest in hospitality industry and the planning was in an advanced stage.

He noted that Pak-Qatar Takaful had over 70 branches in Pakistan and was interested in investing in other sectors.

Sheikh Ali greatly appreciated prime minister’s efforts of promoting peace and security in the region and wished well for his visit to Saudi Arabia aimed in this direction.

On the occasion, the prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its strong fraternal ties with Qatar and close cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar specially after the visit of Amir of Qatar to Pakistan in June this year.

