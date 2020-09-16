ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of an innocent Kashmiri man who was mercilessly tortured after being abducted in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated the 23-year old Irfan Ahmad Dar, a shopkeeper from Sopore region of IIOJK “was picked up from his home and mercilessly tortured to death in police custody.”

In just one year, the FO noted, more than three hundred innocent Kashmiris, including women and children “have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces in fake encounters and so-called “cordon and search” operations”.

Noting blatant Indian violation, the statement added that the violent show of brute force was not only limited to covert operations but on public gatherings as well with the use of pellet guns.

Read: Indian troops martyred 237 Kashmiris during 13-month siege in IIOJK

The statement asserted that Indian inhuman methods to subjugate the Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances and incarcerations “have failed in the past and will not succeed in future”.

It maintained that perpetuation of Indian violation and state-terrorism “cannot break the will of the Kashmiris or quell their efforts to secure their inalienable right to self-determination”, which the FO reminded, is enshrined in “the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions and international law”.

The statement urged the international community as well to take notice of “worsening human rights situation in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its serious crimes against the Kashmiri people”, as it emphasized that it was the collective responsibility of the “world community”.

Comments

comments