Ijaz Ahmad Shah appeals nation to come out for Kashmiris tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday appealed nation to raise their voice for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The minister in his statement released in connection with Kashmir Day, which will be observed tomorrow (Friday), said the day will be observed across the country to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

60 days of military siege in the occupied Kashmir will be completed tomorrow, he said and added that right to self-determination is right of the people of occupied Kashmir. “No one would be allowed to steal that right from Kashmiris.”

Shah said continued military siege in the held valley has also created a shortage of edible items and life-saving drugs.

Read more: PM Imran speaks to Kashmir solidarity rally in AJK, dares ‘Hitler’ Modi to do the same in IOK

The interior minister further added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively raised the Kashmir issue in his speech at the UNGA.

The minister called upon the international community to join hands with Pakistan on this grave issue of rights violations in the held valley.

‘Kashmir Day’ would be observed tomorrow (Friday) and on October 11 throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, read the notification issued by the interior ministry, earlier in the day.

Public rallies will be organized across Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris and share feelings with the people of Occupied Kashmir under the theme “Justice for People of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

