Ijaz Ahmad Shah appeals nation to raise their voice for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday appealed people of Pakistan to raise their voice for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The minister in his statement released in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, which will be observed tomorrow (Friday), on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the day will be observed across the country to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He said it is our responsibility to raise voice against the grave rights violations in Kashmir and added that they [Kashmiris] are facing worst curfew and communication blockade since August 5. “Kashmiris looking forward to Muslim Ummah in this situation.”

Shah said continued military siege in the held valley has also created a shortage of edible items and life-saving drugs. Today the world is talking about rights violations in IoK, he continued.

The interior minister further added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will raise the Kashmir issue in his speech, tomorrow in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) effectively.

During his stay in the United States (US), the prime minister had met several world leaders on the sides of the UNGA session and apprised them about the current situation in Kashmir.

