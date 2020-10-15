ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said on Thursday that National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has played a vigorous role in the elimination of terrorism.

He expressed these views while chairing an important meeting of NACTA board of governors in Islamabad. The meeting reviewed the 14-point agenda.

The board approved to utilise the approved budget of the NCTA via Finance Division. The facility of medical to the employees of the authority was also okayed according to the described rules and regulations.

The NACTA Board also okayed the provision of other facilities including BPS scale to the employees.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah also reposed satisfaction over the performance of NACTA and directed to keep a transparent record of the resources and the expenses of the authority.

Read more: 517 killed in terrorism incidents: NACTA 2018 report

According to the annual report of the National Counter Terrorism Authority Pakistan (NACTA), at least 517 people died across the country in 2018 in terror-related incidents.

Pakistan witnessed a significant cut in terrorism incidents during 2018, the NACTA report had said.

The report had said despite downtrend in terrorism, Balochistan remained the most affected. Overall terrorism in Balochistan and erstwhile FATA have reduced by 22 percent, it added.

The NACTA said terrorism had reduced by 80 percent in 2018 in Sindh.

