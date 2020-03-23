ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister, Ijaz Ahmed Shah has urged countrymen to remain in their homes due to coronavirus threat, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shah in his message on Pakistan Day appealed people of Pakistan to fight the COVID-19 as a nation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the prompt response of the Pakistani government to curb coronavirus outbreak.

The Interior Minister said March 23 is a day, when the foundation of Pakistan was laid by the Muslims of India. He paid tributes to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister reiterated his resolve to take every step for safeguarding the national security and work for the development and prosperity of the nation.

Yesterday, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had notified new measures in an effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the capital city.

The civic administration had ordered the closure of all shopping malls, restaurants, coffee shops, cafes and other food outlets, in Islamabad for a week.

All shops will shut by 8pm. However, this restriction will not apply to pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, grocery stores, Karyana stores, bakeries, Tandoors, milk shops, petrol pumps, chicken and meats.

