Ijaz Shah says 2020 is the year of development

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Sunday said that 2020 is not the year of change but the year of development, ARY News reported.

Ijaz Shah, while talking to journalists today, said the situation of the country is better as compared to the past. Answering a question, he said politics have affected the cricket in the country. He added that the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani is making efforts for finalising the tour of Bangladesh cricket team.

The interior minister said that the enemies of the country start making conspiracies whenever Pakistan is heading towards stability.

Earlier in November last year, Ijaz Shah had ruled out the impression of any deal with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The PML-N supremo is being allowed to fly abroad on medical grounds for treatment”, Ijaz Shah said while speaking to journalists in Nanka Sahib.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif will return back to the country after his treatment and added that Law Minister Farogh Naseem is chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet’s sub-committee to discuss ways to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Replying to a question, Shah said Nawaz Sharif is not being given a deal, neither “dheel“.

