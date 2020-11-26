Ijaz Shah thanks China for support in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Thursday thanked China for its support to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.

Shah said this while talking to the Chinese envoy Nong Rong, who called on him at the ministry of interior in Islamabad. The meeting discussed matters related to mutual interests between both countries.

The minister said China always supported Pakistan on every front and the current ongoing corporation in the fight against coronavirus is highly commendable.

On CPEC, Ijaz Shah said that concrete steps have been taken to ensure foolproof security of the mega project. “Maintaining law and order is the top priority of the government.”

On the occasion, Chinese envoy Non Rong thanked the interior minister for ensuring the security of the CPEC project. He also lauded the minister’s role in providing every possible cooperation with regard to workers’ visas and other issues.

Earlier this month, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters of mutual interest, including regional security, were discussed during the meeting, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, had said in a Twitter statement.

