Illegal ads contracts: NAB seeks rejection of acquittal plea of ex-PM Gillani

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its response in the accountability court and opposed the acquittal request of former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani in illegal ads contracts case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An accountability court conducted hearing of the illegal advertisement contracts case against former premier Yousaf Gillani.

The anti-corruption watchdog submitted its reply to the court against acquittal plea of Gillani.

The NAB stated that evidence were found against Gillani for misusing his powers and the anti-corruption watchdog should be given chance to prove it during the proceedings.

NAB sought the accountability court to reject the acquittal plea of Gillani.

The accountability court adjourned the hearing on the corruption reference till and asked both sides to continue arguments on July 15.

