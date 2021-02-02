Another illegal Karachi parking contractor booked as crackdown continues

KARACHI: Continuing its crackdown against charged-parking mafia taking hold of port city to extort money from people, the city police have Tuesday lodged a case against another unauthorized contractor running illegal parking spaces near Saddar’s Zainab Market, ARY News reported.

A local non-government organization Global Foundation has moved Artillery Maidan Police Station to book a case against an illegal charged-parking contractor fleecing people by running illegal parking around Zainab Market.

The FIR alleges the contractor has illegally extorted more than approved parking charges from people and expanded their parking space over the roads causing traffic jams in the city.

It may be noted that the NGO has till date lodged seven cases against various charged-parking contractors in District South, either operating illegally or are overcharging people.

They have lodged cases in police stations Eidgah, Risala, Preedy, Boat Basin, and Artillery Maidan, among others.

Earlier last week, it was reported that the deputy commissioner for District South Irshad Ali Sodhar issued a notification for a crackdown against the illegal charged-parking mafia across Saddar with the first case already booked in Preedy Police Station against one self-proclaimed contractor.

On the directives of DC South Sodhar, the first case was lodged against parking mafia contractor Aziz ur Rehman for swindling people in the name of authorized charged parking.

