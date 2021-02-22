I’m intensely embarrassed: Daniel Radcliffe about early ‘Harry Potter’ act

Daniel Radcliffe may have had the role of a lifetime as Harry Potter but the now-31-year-old isn’t too proud of his stint.

Talking to Empire Magazine with Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, Radcliffe chose to reminisce on his time as the star of the blockbuster Harry Potter franchise and what he thought of his own work.

“I’m intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously,” he said, going on to clarify that there is too much from that time (teenage) in his life to single out specific feelings. “It’s hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole,” he added.

Despite not being too proud of his act in the early Harry Potter films, Radcliffe said he was grateful for landing the gig. “I’m incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky,” he said.

Radcliffe, who appeared in the first HP film as an 11-year-old, has previously talked about dealing with his massive global fame so early on in life. Talking to People in 2019, he said, “You learn to care less or you learn to not let it affect you in the same way. It’s something that you get adjusted to it as you get older and learn to not care about it so much.”

Comments

comments