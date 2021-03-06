Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby girl

Cricketer Imad Wasim is now father to a daughter with wife Sannia Ashfaq, the all-rounder announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old captain of the Karachi Kings announced the good news on Twitter on March 4, writing, “Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy.”

He also shared the name of his bundle of joy: “Welcome to the world baby Syeda Inaya Imad,” he wrote.

Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy. Welcome to the world baby syeda inaya imad ❤️😘 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) March 4, 2021

The news was welcomed by fellow Pakistani cricketers, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, who congratulated Wasim on the occasion. “Mashallah bohot bohot mubarak ho maddy (Many congratulations, Maddy),” he tweeted.

Mashallah bohot bohot mubarak ho maddy ❤️❤️❤️ — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 4, 2021

Hassan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Tanveer, Junaid Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Gul, and Fawad Alam, etc. also extended congratulations to Wasim.

Congratulations mera bhai — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 4, 2021

Mashallah bht bht mubarik ho allah naseeb achay kray❤️ — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) March 4, 2021

MashaAllah bht bht Mubarak ho Maddy bhai — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) March 4, 2021

Congratulations brother. Beti Allah ki Rehmat hothi hai. May Allah bless her with the best. — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) March 4, 2021

MashaAllah,many congratulations to you and family brother — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 4, 2021

Mashallah Mubarak ho Allah naseeb achay karay Ameen — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) March 4, 2021

Wasim tied the knot with Sannia Ashfaq back in 2019.

