Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby girl

Imad Wasim

Cricketer Imad Wasim is now father to a daughter with wife Sannia Ashfaq, the all-rounder announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old captain of the Karachi Kings announced the good news on Twitter on March 4, writing, “Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy.”

He also shared the name of his bundle of joy: “Welcome to the world baby Syeda Inaya Imad,” he wrote.

The news was welcomed by fellow Pakistani cricketers, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, who congratulated Wasim on the occasion. “Mashallah bohot bohot mubarak ho maddy (Many congratulations, Maddy),” he tweeted. 

Hassan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Tanveer, Junaid Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Gul, and Fawad Alam, etc. also extended congratulations to Wasim.

Wasim tied the knot with Sannia Ashfaq back in 2019.

 

 

 

