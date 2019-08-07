Journalists from Islamic countries meet Imam-e-Kaaba Al Sudais

RIYADH: A media delegation comprising prominent senior journalists from Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries called on Imam-e-Kaaba and Head of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdurrahman Al Sudais.

The meeting was held over the invitation of Saudi Media Minister with the visiting journalists from Islamic countries.

On the occasion, Al Sudais urged media to create awareness among Islamic countries regarding the prevailing issues to Muslim Ummah, adding that journalists should ensure distribution of trustworthy news to the world in order to avoid any misinterpretation of Islam.

The Imam-e-Kaaba emphasised on spreading the message of tolerance and peaceful coexistence after observing cultures of different countries which would help to combat terrorism and fundamentalism.

While describing the Hajj as a ‘message of peace’ and pilgrims as the ‘Guests of Allah Almighty’, Sudais asked them to stay away from such behaviour that politicises pilgrimage.

“You should perform your Hajj rites in peace, ease and comfort away from political slogans and behaviours that are against the noble values of Islam.”

Sudais said, “Hajj is the platform for unity among Muslims. Islam is against all forms of extremism, terrorism and destruction and asked the pilgrims to spend their time getting to know each other and cooperate for the good and welfare of all.”

“The journalists in Muslim countries have a major responsibility to defend the real Islam, which advocates peace and tolerance. Those who want to create ‘Fitna’ (rift) in the Islamic world will fail since the leaderships in both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have the wisdom, courage and power to crush those creating rift.”

He prayed to Allah Almighty to save the two countries and make their peoples prosper and live in peace.

Sudais apprised journalists that it was for the second time, sermons of Hajj from Masjid Al-Namrah and the Holy Khana-e-Kaaba would be translated into six languages with the addition of the sign language for equally facilitating the speech and hearing impaired pilgrims as well.

