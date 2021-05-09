Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais meets PM Imran Khan

JEDDAH: Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais has met Prime Minister Imran Khan during his ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia while the meeting was also attended by other imams of Masjid Al-Haram.

PM Imran Khan has requested Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais of conducting special prays for the prosperity, development and security of Pakistan.

The premier paid a tribute to the Saudi Arabian government for providing all facilities to the pilgrims and arrangements for the continuation of pilgrimage by implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19. He also expressed hopes that the situation will gradually be improved.

Read: PM meets OIC Secretary General, emphasizes joint strategy against Islamophobia

Imam-e-Kaaba Al-Sudais welcomed the concrete steps of PM Imran Khan against Islamophobia and his efforts to promote interfaith harmony besides congratulating him for his successful visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi clerics have also supported the joint declaration of PM Khan’s visit. Al-Sudais said that they are praying for the success of Pakistan and PM Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the premier invited the Imam-e-Kaaba and clerics to visit Pakistan which was accepted by them. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, foreign secretary, special representative to the prime minister on religious harmony Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi were also present in the meeting.

Comments

comments