Iman Ali requests prayers for father Abid Ali’s health

Veteran actor Abid Ali has been hospitalised in Karachi owing to his deteriorating health.

His daughters took to social media on Monday to request fans to pray for him. Taking to Instagram, model and actress Iman Ali shared a family picture and wrote “Please pray for papa’s health.”

Coke Studio singer Rahma Ali revealed that the legendary actor hasn’t been well since the past two months. “Papa has been extremely unwell for the past two months.”

“Got treatments done, tried almost every available medication, tasbeehs and Surah e Rehman too but now all the doctors have given us their final verdict. Basically they’ve told us there is nothing they can do to save him,” she added.

She continued, “Par Allah se barri koi taaqat nahi hai. (There’s no bigger power than the Almighty). Humare sath agar ap logon ki duaa bhi mil jaayen tou shayad Allah sun he lain kisi ki (If you pray with us for him then maybe Allah may listen to someone).”

“Please pray for him,” Rahma concluded.

Many celebrities also extended well-wishes and prayers for Ali.

Actor Humayun Saeed took to Twitter and said “Our legend and most beloved Abid Ali sahab is not keeping well. Let us all please say a special prayer for him. May Allah heal him and bless him with complete health.”

Our legend and most beloved Abid Ali sahab is not keeping well. Let us all please say a special prayer for him. May Allah heal him and bless him with complete health pic.twitter.com/Zfi1gsxukJ — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 2, 2019

Earlier, Mikaal Zulfiqar also sent prayers for his speedy recovery.

The 67-year-old Ghayal actor is a recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award. He rose to prominence with Amjad Islam Amjad’s play Waris.

