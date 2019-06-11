Actress and model Iman Ali is spending some quality time with her husband. The couple who recently tied the knot took off for their honeymon during Eid holidays.

The actress shared a few pictures on Instagram, one of which was accompanied by a brief caption “Honeymoon #reflection”.

She also disclosed the location of her romantic getaway, Turkey’s Istanbul where she went on a dinner date with her partner.

She got married to fiance Babar Bhatti in a private ceremony in February in Lahore.

The Mah-e-Mir actor’s wedding was reportedly a “friends and family only” affair but it was grand nevertheless.

Daughter of veteran TV actor Abid Ali, Iman Ali carved out a name for herself in modelling before moving on to acting.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in ARY Films’ Tich Button next alongside Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed.

Comments

comments