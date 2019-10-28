IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad, hold talks with economic team    

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by its Mission Chief to Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, on Monday arrived in Islamabad and held talks with the government’s economic team, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the IMF delegation held meetings with the high-officials of Finance Ministry and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

During the meeting, FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi appraised the IMF delegation about revenue targets, achievements, reforms and other issues. He said that tax collection rose to 16 per cent while local tax collection jumped to 26 per cent during the last three months.

The sources said that the IMF delegation will stay in Pakistan till November 7 to review the economical performance of the government for the payment of the next tranche of $6 billion.

