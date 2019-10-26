IMF mission to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday: sources

ISLAMABAD: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday (tomorrow) to inspect economical plans made under the extended loan programme, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Finance Ministry sources said that the IMF mission will begin its visit from October 28 which would be headed by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo.

The delegation is arriving in Pakistan to review the economical performance of the government for the payment of the next tranche of $6 billion.

The delegation will hold meetings with the finance adviser and the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) besides holding talks over a fixed tax scheme for traders.

Earlier on October 21, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have assured continued support to Pakistan’s economy, while the global funds also appreciated the economic reforms of the country.

The assurances were given by the Managing Directors of the IMF and the Work Bank during separate meetings with Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in Washington, Radio Pakistan reported.

During a meeting, Shaikh and his delegation held an extensive session with the IMF Managing Director Ms Krsitalina Georgieva and other senior Fund officials.

The finance adviser gave an overview of the implementation of the IMF program in Pakistan. He stated that the first quarter results indicated that Pakistan’s economy was on its path to stabilization. The reforms initiated under the IMF program were demonstrating positive outcomes.

Ms Georgieva stated that the IMF recognized that tough decisions were being made and implemented to stabilize Pakistan’s economy. She appreciated the commitment of the government and assured continued support of the IMF for the reform process.

