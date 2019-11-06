ISLAMABAD: A mission of Intentional Monetary Fund (IMF), headed by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, will visit Parliament House on Wednesday.

The delegation will attend a session of the Standing Committee of Finance for Senate and National Assembly today.

A discussion on the economic situation of the country will be held between the IMF officials and lawmakers.

The Fund’s team will stay in Pakistan until November 07 (tomorrow).

Earlier in October, during a meeting between the IMF mission and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the Fund appreciated the positive results being produced by the policies and strategies put in place by the government to remove imbalances in the economy, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief of IMF mission to Pakistan said the volatility in the exchange rate was reduced while successes were achieved in other areas, especially on the fiscal front, which indicated that the government was moving in the right direction.

Ernesto said the fund’s mission was anticipating to have a meaningful and productive review by aiming at a forward-looking approach with a focus on the adjustments required till March, especially in the power sector and funding from various bilateral and multilateral sources for boosting Pakistan’s foreign exchange.

