Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


IMF package to support govt’s economic reforms: Hafeez Shaikh

Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister’s adviser on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh confirmed on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EEF) for Pakistan to support the incumbent government’s economic reforms.

“Our program supports broad-based growth by reducing imbalances in the economy. Social spending has been strengthened to completely protect vulnerable segments,” he tweeted.

Mr Shaikh in another tweet said a structural reform agenda, which includes improving public finances and reducing public debt through revenue reforms, is a key part of the programme. “This support bodes well for the country & is a testament to Govt’s resolve for ensuring financial discipline & sound economic management.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Tesla shares jump as record deliveries ease demand concerns

Pakistan

Man, woman found dead in Lahore

Pakistan

PTI-led govt believes in equal development of all areas: CM Buzdar

Pakistan

Five of a family injured in unprovoked Indian shelling near LoC


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close