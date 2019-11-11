IMF to release second tranche of $450mn for Pakistan: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday said that International Monetary Fund (IMF), after holding successful dialogues, approved to release the second tranche amounting to $250 million loan to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with his economic team in Islamabad, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that IMF mission expressed confidence and lauded the incumbent government over meeting all performance criteria.

He maintained, “We have returned $2.4bn loan taken by the previous government and added that the PTI-led government did not borrow a single penne from the State Bank of Pakistan during the current fiscal year.”

Read More: ‘IMF mission concludes successfully’, announces Hafeez Shaikh

Talking about his team’s achievements, Hafeez Shaikh said that FBR’s recoveries increased by 16 per cent, stock market rose to 6 per cent since July and cement production climb to record 16 million tons.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisor said that trade deficit was gradually reducing and the economy was on the positive trajectory. He said that current account deficit was shrinking and foreign exchange reserves were increasing.

He said that the government had allocated Rs150 billion for the tribal districts in the current budget. Hafeez Shaikh said that the government was taking measures to control inflation and the menace of smuggling.

Comments

comments