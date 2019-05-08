IMF, WB officers have been appointed governor SBP before also: Iftikhar Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani on Wednesday said it was not the first time that officers of the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been appointed as the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), ARY News reported.

In response to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement, Iftikhar Durrani has issued a list of the governors of the SBP.

He said highly qualified Pakistanis had previously been working abroad as well and they had been being appointed in big institutes like the SBP. He said the appointments were made during the eras of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the PPP.

“IMF’s Mohammed Yaqoob was appointed the governor SBP in 1993 for six years. While, Ishrat Hussain who had served in the World Bank was appointed the governor SBP in 1999. He served on the governor’s post for six years,” he said.

Dr Reza Baqir assumes charge as governor SBP

In 2006, he said, Shamshad Akhtar of the Asian Development Bank was appointed the governor SBP.

The special assistant to prime minister said International Commercial Bank’s Saleem Raza was appointed the governor SBP in 2009. He said Yasin Anwar and Ashraf Wathra had also been appointed the governor SBP and they both had served in international banks.

