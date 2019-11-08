ISLAMABAD: World Bank(WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) officials called on Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting discussed matters related to circular debts. The officials of the power division briefed meeting about plans prepared on circular debts.

The officials expressed satisfaction over a plan presented by the power division on circular debts.

Earlier, Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said that measures are being considered to give relief to industrial and other consumers.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said electricity consumers were given a subsidy of 226 billion rupees in budget.

The Minister said a special subsidy was given to agricultural consumers using less than 300 units of electricity. He said a package of subsidized rates will also be introduced for domestic and commercial consumers.

