World sees Pakistan as important country for investment: President Arif Alvi

Addressing the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conclave 2020 in Islamabad on Tuesday, President Arif Alvi said the world leaders consider Pakistan as an emerging power because of its geo-strategic location and the human resource dividend.

The President, however, stressed the need for promoting domestic investment in order to further encourage foreign investment.

Arif Alvi said instead of exporting our raw and skilled manpower abroad, our focus should be to harness their talent at home by providing them with the job opportunities.

The President noted that the government handled the issues of trade and current account deficits with the support of masses.

He said the interest rate cannot be cut down without checking inflation. He said the Prime Minister is now regularly chairing meetings to check the inflation.

Regarding FATF, the President said this platform should not be used for political purposes.

He regretted that one of our neighbouring countries has always tried to corner Pakistan at international forums.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that the US has appreciated the progress made by Pakistan to meet the requirements of the FATF.

The President said the government wants to boost trade-related activities in the country in order to cope with all the issues including unemployment and inflation.

He said we will have to promote small and medium enterprises to flourish the business-related activities in the country.

The President said Pakistan has great potential however, we need to work together for its development and prosperity.

